Fall Free Fridays at AAA7

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) and the Shawnee State University Occupational Therapy (OT) Program are once again joining together to provide falls prevention education to the community through a Facebook livestream series called Fall Free Fridays.

According to the National Council on Aging, falls remain a leading cause of injury for people age 65 and older. Falls threaten older adults’ safety and independence and generate enormous economic and personal costs. The good news is that they are preventable and there are proven steps people can take to reduce their risk.

Historically, the two organizations have worked together to provide falls prevention education to the community through the AAA7’s Matter of Balance falls prevention program. During the pandemic, a virtual version of the education was created through the Fall Free Fridays platform to give students the opportunity to meet their class requirement to provide community education.

Starting on Friday, Sept. 23, AAA7 is featuring Fall-Free Fridays on the agency’s Facebook page. The Shawnee State OT students will prepare the presentation and provide education on a falls-related topic and information about falls, risk factors, and helpful prevention tips. The AAA7 plans to share this information on its website at www.aaa7.org and also offer a Fall-Free Friday Fact weekly on the AAA7 Facebook page and website.

Fall-Free Fridays will be featured for seven weeks ending Nov. 18. Each livestream will start at 10 a.m. and a playback will be available on the AAA7 Facebook page for those who are unable to watch live. If you have questions about how to access the virtual education or recording, or for more information about falls prevention, contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected]

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.