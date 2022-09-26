SOGS gravemarkers program

The cemetery restoration group FOG (Friends of Greenwood) will present a program on the cleaning and restoration of headstones at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Hillsboro Cemetery. FOG volunteers John Glaze and John Willis will present a hands-on program on the techniques and care of headstones, especially the older ones. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, walking shoes and bring gloves and a folding chair. The public is encouraged to attend. For more information call 937-393-3392.

Free cholesteroal screenings

The Highland County Health Department is offering free cholesterol screenings during the month of September. Call 937-393-1941 or visit highlandcountyhealth.org to schedule an appointment. About 38% of Americans have high cholesterol levels, which can lead to an increased risk for stroke and heart disease.

Hillsboro VFW Fish Fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold a public fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the post behind the Dairy Queen. The all-you-can-eat dinner includes fish, fries, slaw, hush pupies and a soft drink for $12.

HHS class looking for grads

The Hillsboro High School class of 1972 is planning 50th class reunion for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Backroom Paradise near New Market. The class has 11 people it can’t find addresses for. Those 11 people are Ann Badgley, Joe Crabtree, Miles Gilbert, Bob Moon, Joyce Musser, Joyce Prater, Becky Pyle, Deborrah Ray, Debby Shelton, John Shorten and Crystal Walker. If anyone knows how those people can be reached they can email Sue Golden Boatman at [email protected] or send it snail mail to her at 327 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Leesburg Friends celebration

The Leesburg Friends Church will hold a rededication and celebrate renovations to the sanctuary and fellowship hall on Sunday, Oct. 2. Worship is at 10 a.m., a carry-in lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a program and church video at 1 p.m. The church is located at 149 South St., Leesburg.

Leeesburg hydrant flushing

The village of Leesburg will be flushing fire hydrants Oct. 3-7. During this time area residents’ water may appear rusty. Avoid washing light-colored clothing.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee meeting originally scheduled for Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at City Hall has been changed. The committee will now meet on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at 635 W Main St. (pool) The meeting will continue at City Hall following the pool.

Healthy Halloween: Senior Expo

The Highland County Senior Citizens will host its annual Healthy Halloween: Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The community is invited to this free event where local businesses gather to provide helpful information, free prizes and giveaways. Dress up for the costume contest, play free bingo, billiards and more. This is an outdoor event with indoor restrooms.

HCHS Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting of the Highland County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Highland House. Note the change of venue from the past several years. Candidates for board of trustees, president and vice president of the society will be introduced, a list of proposed changes to by-laws will be explained, and reports will be given.

New ‘Lincoln School’ debut

Ohio Humanities and the Highland County Historical Society will host an open house on from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Highland House to debut the updated version of the documentary “The Lincoln School Story,” which tells the story of 55 mothers and children who fought for school integration in Hillsboro in the 1950s.

Blood drive at Fall Creek

The American Red Cross will hold an Amish Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Fall Creek Friends Church, 11345 Karnes Rd., Hillsboro. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a finance work session at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in the District Office Conference Room. The regular board meeting will immediately follow at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For questions, contact Fairfield Local Schools at 937-780-2221.

Hillsboro trick or treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that trick or treat will be observed from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the village.