Westview Motors celebrates 50 years in business

Westview Motors in Hillsboro celebrated its 50th year in business with a ribbon cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community, on Friday, Sept. 16. Westview Motors is located at 1585 N. High St. in Hillsboro. Westview Motors has been offering pre-owned vehicles since 1972 in Hillsboro with special financing options available. For more information visit Westview Motors’ Facebook page or contact it at 937-393-9988. Co-owner Greg Goolsby does the official ribbon cutting ceremonies in this picture. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Westview.jpg Westview Motors in Hillsboro celebrated its 50th year in business with a ribbon cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community, on Friday, Sept. 16. Westview Motors is located at 1585 N. High St. in Hillsboro. Westview Motors has been offering pre-owned vehicles since 1972 in Hillsboro with special financing options available. For more information visit Westview Motors’ Facebook page or contact it at 937-393-9988. Co-owner Greg Goolsby does the official ribbon cutting ceremonies in this picture. Submitted photo