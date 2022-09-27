Davidson has 30 years with McCarty

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Darrick Davidson has been with the business for 30 years.

Davidson is a key member of the surveying department in the field as a survey crew chief and in the office as a survey project manager. The experience that he brings to the firm ensures accuracy as it relates to company policy for the survey department.

Davidson started his career at McCarty Associates, LLC in September of 1992. He graduated with an associate’s degree in civil engineering-surveying from Cincinnati State Community College.

He is currently taking online and evening classes at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College to work toward a bachelor’s degree in land surveying and ultimately licensure as a professional surveyor.

Davidson currently resides in the Maineville area with his wife Cheravon, son Joshua, and daughter Sydney.

Submitted by Jason C. McConnaughey, McCarty Associates, LLC.

Davidson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Davidson.jpg Davidson