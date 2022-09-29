TWo McClain teams moving on to state

Since school has started the ag classes at McClain High School have been working hard to study for and participate in soils judging contests. A few weeks ago, McClain FFA had more than 65 members competing in the county soiling judging contests in both categories — rural and urban soils.

That’s the most people McClain has ever taken to soil judging, and it paid off. Both teams did extremely well and had six members move onto districts.

Recently, 12 members went to Miami University to participate in the district contest. Ag soil judgers included Katie Cook, Leah Lovett, Avery Murphy, Cade Sponcil, Hannah Crago and Mackenzie Corbin. The ag soils team placed third and will be moving on to the state competition. Urban soil judgers included Hayley Lovely, Eli Dennen, Brock Swearingen, Hunter Miller, Olivia Brewer and Wyatt Page. They placed third in the contest and will also be moving on to the state contest.

Submitted by Brooklyn Baldwin, reporter, McClain FFA.

Members of the McClain FFA district urban soil judging team are pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Soil-Judging.jpg Members of the McClain FFA district urban soil judging team are pictured. Submitted photo