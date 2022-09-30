Adena Regional named 5-star hospital

For a second consecutive year, Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has received the highest overall hospital rating, five-star, given by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The overall hospital rating is based on data publicly reported on CMS’ consumer-oriented website Hospital Compare. ARMC was one of only 22 Ohio hospitals recognized with a five-star rating in both 2021 and 2022.

More than 4,500 hospitals were rated by CMS with just 429 reaching a five-star rating this year. ARMC was among just 30 of Ohio’s hospitals to receive a five-star rating.

Hospital Compare provides information on how well hospitals provide recommended care to their patients, becoming one tool consumers can use to compare performance measures from multiple hospitals.

“Providing the top levels of care, as recognized by CMS, which can be found locally is important to our organization,” said Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO. “To find the next closet five-star rated hospital, patients and their families in our region would need to travel over 50 miles to Columbus or over 100 miles to Cincinnati. That is why we take being a trusted health care partner in our communities very seriously, every day with every interaction.”

CMS looks at more than 50 measures that fall into five quality categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A hospital’s overall rating is calculated using only those measures for which data is available.

Adena Vice President of Quality and Safety Rhett Holland added, “In this most difficult time in health care, this a testament to the dedication and selfless service of our caregivers who provide outstanding care, no matter the challenge. As an organization that has always been committed to improving the health of the communities we serve, we remain focused on care of the highest quality for each patient.”

To access the Hospital Compare website, visit www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.