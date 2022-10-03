Leeesburg hydrant flushing

The village of Leesburg will be flushing fire hydrants Oct. 3-7. During this time area residents’ water may appear rusty. Avoid washing light-colored clothing.

Care-A-Van schedule

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many different services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Oct. 4 — 9-11 a.m. Joey’s Pizza, and 12 to 2 p.m., Marshall Community Building; Oct. 13 — 9-11 a.m., Greenfield HCCAO, and 12 to 2 p.m., Leesburg intersection of U.S. Route 62 and S.R. 28; Oct. 18 — 9-11 a.m., Buford Community Park, 12 to 2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ)to 2 p.m.; Oct. 25 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Y Restaurant.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee meeting originally scheduled for Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at City Hall has been changed. The committee will now meet on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at 635 W Main St. (pool) The meeting will continue at City Hall following the pool.

Healthy Halloween: Senior Expo

The Highland County Senior Citizens will host its annual Healthy Halloween: Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The community is invited to this free event where local businesses gather to provide helpful information, free prizes and giveaways. Dress up for the costume contest, play free bingo, billiards and more. This is an outdoor event with indoor restrooms.

HCHS Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting of the Highland County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Highland House. Note the change of venue from the past several years. Candidates for board of trustees, president and vice president of the society will be introduced, a list of proposed changes to by-laws will be explained, and reports will be given.

New ‘Lincoln School’ debut

Ohio Humanities and the Highland County Historical Society will host an open house on from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Highland House to debut the updated version of the documentary “The Lincoln School Story,” which tells the story of 55 mothers and children who fought for school integration in Hillsboro in the 1950s.

HSWCD 80th Annual Meeting

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District’s 80th Annual Meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Barn at Hidden Ridge located at 6312 Fair Ridge Rd. Hillsboro. Social hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. as voting for the supervisor election takes place. A buffet style meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards beginning at 7 p.m. The program will feature the winners of the County Conservation Poster Contest, FFA land judging and the 2022 Cooperator of Year Award. Call 937-393-1922 ext. 3 or visit online at http://www.highlandswcd.com/events.html to register for the event.

Highland County PERI

The Highland County Chapter of Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Hi-TEC Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Kendra Burford, OSHIP community liaison. All members and guests are welcome to attend.

Mowrystown Lions Club

The Mowrystown Lions Club will hold a fundraising breakfast at the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, 3 W. Main St. (across from the post office), from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, sausage gravy, biscuits and drinks will be offered for a donation. All funds raised through this fundraiser will be used for the benefit of the public and community the Lions Club serves.

Blood drive at Fall Creek

The American Red Cross will hold an Amish Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Fall Creek Friends Church, 11345 Karnes Rd., Hillsboro. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a finance work session at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in the District Office Conference Room. The regular board meeting will immediately follow at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For questions, contact Fairfield Local Schools at 937-780-2221.

Hillsboro trick or treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that trick or treat will be observed from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the village.