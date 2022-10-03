Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems.

The students — Kinsley Allen, Connor Schellinger and Jace Zugg — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

Kinsley Allen was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_AllenPBIS.jpg Kinsley Allen was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. Submitted photo Connor Schellinger was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Schellinger-PBIS.jpg Connor Schellinger was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. Submitted photo Jace Zugg was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Zugg-PBIS.jpg Jace Zugg was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. Submitted photo