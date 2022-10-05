Fall revival at NV Community Church

Evangelist Dan Cook returns to the New Vienna Community Church for Fall Revival Sunday, Oct. 16 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 6 p.m. Scott Kirchner will provide special music for the morning service and the evening worship will feature the gospel group Soul Scape.

The church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna. The services will be livestreamed at the New Vienna Community Church YouTube site. Just go to YouTube and type in: newviennacommunitychurch. Or, you can catch us on the church Facebook site at NVCC.

Cook was a son of a minister and brought up in a godly family, but at the age of 17 he joined a motorcycle club and turned his back on God. When he was 44, he came back to Christ and accepted the call into ministry at the age of 49. The Lord has blessed him for many years with a successful ministry in winning souls for the Kingdom. He is a graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield and currently lives in the Chillicothe area.

For the morning service, vocalist Scott Kirchner, who is a member of the church and an accomplished soloist, will be bringing a rich voice to contemporary Christian gospel. The evening music will be provided by a local group from Blanchester, Soul Scape. They are a contemporary Christian band who strives to bring a broad vista of anointed music to stir and invigorate the inner self, mind, emotions and choice. Their mission is to, “Share the word and the peace of the heavenly father with those we meet through word and music.”

Soul Scape consists of three members — Andy Mattingly-Sims, guitar and vocals; Fred Freeman, drums and vocals; and Dale Owsley, bass guitar and keys.

Pastor Dan Mayo of the New Vienna Community Church invites you to these revival services.

“We are pleased to have Dan Cook with us again for the 12th year of revival. In addition, we are always pleased to hear Scott Kirchner provide music ministry, and this year we are adding Soul Scape to the evening program,” Mayo said. “We hope you will come for a great day of revival with our congregation. We welcome you to either the morning or evening service or both.”

For more information, call 937-725-0445.

Submitted by Dan Mayo, New Vienna Community Church.