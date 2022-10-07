Garden club holds September meeting

The Hillsboro Garden Club met Sept. 27 at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis.

The roll call question “Have you decorated for fall?” was answered by 15 members and one guest.

The minutes of the August 2022 meeting were accepted as previously distributed. The treasurer’s report was given by Ruth Anna Duff. The current balance is $1,586.86. The judge for the displays at the county fair waived the $100 given her so that amount has been returned to the treasury. We appreciate her kindness.

There was a final discussion on the Region 16 Fall meeting to be held on Oct. 12. The venue and caterer have been confirmed. The day of the event members are to help with set up and bring a breakfast item.

The meeting was then adjourned and the Fall Plant, Bulb and Garden Auction was underway. Larry Moore served as auctioneer assisted by vice president Lynn Luman and Stivender.

As members packed up their new plants for the trip home, hostesses Jennifer West and Carol Gorby provided pie and ice cream.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. All gardeners are welcome to join the group.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.