HCHS Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting of the Highland County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Highland House. Note the change of venue from the past several years. Candidates for board of trustees, president and vice president of the society will be introduced, a list of proposed changes to by-laws will be explained, and reports will be given.

Vaccinations and boosters

Drive-thru and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be held at Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Station 23, 204 N. East St., Hillsboro, Wednesday Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary. All insurances accecpted. Bring your ID card, health insurance card, and COVID-19 Vaccine card, if you have been previously vaccinated. For more information call 937-393-1941.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the Hillsboro campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, for their regular Board meeting.

New ‘Lincoln School’ debut

Ohio Humanities and the Highland County Historical Society will host an open house on from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Highland House to debut the updated version of the documentary “The Lincoln School Story,” which tells the story of 55 mothers and children who fought for school integration in Hillsboro in the 1950s.

HSWCD 80th Annual Meeting

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District’s 80th Annual Meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Barn at Hidden Ridge located at 6312 Fair Ridge Rd. Hillsboro. Social hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. as voting for the supervisor election takes place. A buffet style meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards beginning at 7 p.m. The program will feature the winners of the County Conservation Poster Contest, FFA land judging and the 2022 Cooperator of Year Award. Call 937-393-1922 ext. 3 or visit online at http://www.highlandswcd.com/events.html to register for the event.

Southern Ohio Genealogical

The Southern Ohio Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the North High Business Center Conference Room, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Dana Palmer presenting a program titled What Test Should I Take? Intro to DNA Research.

Highland County PERI

The Highland County Chapter of Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Hi-TEC Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Kendra Burford, OSHIP community liaison. All members and guests are welcome to attend.

Care-A-Van schedule

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many different services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Oct. 13 — 9-11 a.m., Greenfield HCCAO, and 12 to 2 p.m., Leesburg intersection of U.S. Route 62 and S.R. 28; Oct. 18 — 9-11 a.m., Buford Community Park, 12 to 2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ)to 2 p.m.; Oct. 25 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Y Restaurant.

Haunted Hillsboro

An evening of ghost stories titled Haunted Hillsboro will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the Highland House Museum, 151 E. Min St., Hillsboro. Paranormal investigators will be on hand to answer questions. Come prepared to tell your own stories. Take an after dark tour of the upstairs of the Highland House. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.

Board of elections tests

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold a public logic and accuracy testing at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in the board office. The public is welcome .

Mowrystown Lions Club

The Mowrystown Lions Club will hold a fundraising breakfast at the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, 3 W. Main St. (across from the post office), from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, sausage gravy, biscuits and drinks will be offered for a donation. All funds raised through this fundraiser will be used for the benefit of the public and community the Lions Club serves.

Blood drive at Fall Creek

The American Red Cross will hold an Amish Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Fall Creek Friends Church, 11345 Karnes Rd., Hillsboro. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a finance work session at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in the District Office Conference Room. The regular board meeting will immediately follow at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For questions, contact Fairfield Local Schools at 937-780-2221.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

McClain class of ‘87 reunion

The McClain High School class of 1987 will hold its 35-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Conrad Curren estate, 226 S. Second St., Greenfield. BYOB and a covered dish.

Hillsboro trick or treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that trick or treat will be observed from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the village.

Veterans Appreciation Night

The 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Night and Open House will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Highland County Veterans Service Office, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. It is an evening to say thank you to those who have served. Light refreshments will be served.