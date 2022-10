The program at the October meeting of the Hillsboro Women’s Club was presented by Tim Koehl on the C.S. Bell Company. Koehl (right) is pictured with hostesses Liddy Newman (left) and Pat Hope (middle).

The program at the October meeting of the Hillsboro Women’s Club was presented by Tim Koehl on the C.S. Bell Company. Koehl (right) is pictured with hostesses Liddy Newman (left) and Pat Hope (middle). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Womens-Club.jpg The program at the October meeting of the Hillsboro Women’s Club was presented by Tim Koehl on the C.S. Bell Company. Koehl (right) is pictured with hostesses Liddy Newman (left) and Pat Hope (middle). Submitted photo