Peace Lutheran has month of activities

Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., is having a full month of activities to share with the community of Hillsboro.

There will be an Oktoberfest type of gathering Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 5 p.m. with a service in Peace in the Woods at the parking lot. A tree will then be planted in the front yard as a memorial to deceased members. German style hot dogs will be cooking at fire rings in the front yard followed by authentic German food served inside the church building. The community is welcome to join the congregation in remembering their heritage. The last event will be the release of paper balloons into the sky.

The Women of Peace have organized a new group called Golden Girls which will meet in the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Bible study and service involvement will be the focus of the group.

A yearly project of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America called God’s Word, Our Hands will be recognized by a group who will paint the yellow safety posts at various high traffic corners in Hillsboro.

On Reformation Sunday on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. there will be the annual visit by Martin Luther to remind the members of their mission to be Christians and love all their neighbors.

Submitted by Susan Hillger.