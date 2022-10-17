McClain soil judging teams excel

On Thursday, Oc. 13 the McClain FFA got to show off two of its members at the 80th Annual Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting. McClain FFA held the top spots in both rural and urban soils at county soil judging. Cade Sponcil was first place in rural soil judging and Hunter Miller was first place in urban soil judging.

This is the second year in a row that McClain FFA has won both categories in the county soils contest, as well as snagged both high individual spots.

On Oct. 8, the McClain FFA Chapter had both Urban and Rural Soil Judging Teams advance to the state competition and compete. The urban soils team was 12th in the state, and Hailee Lovely was 12th out of 165 as an individual in the Urban contest. The Rural soils team placed sixth in the state.

Katie Cook was fourth in the state as an individual and Hannah Crago placed first as an individual and won the contest. McClain FFA members practiced and studied hard for months in preparation for this contest. Soils in a really competitive contest, and all the participants worked really hard to get there.

Submitted by Brooklyn Baldwin, McClain FFA reporter.

Members of the McClain Urban and Rural Soil Judging teams are pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_McClain.jpg Members of the McClain Urban and Rural Soil Judging teams are pictured.