Care-A-Van schedule

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many different services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Oct. 18 — 9-11 a.m., Buford Community Park, 12 to 2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ) to 2 p.m.; Oct. 25 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Y Restaurant.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Whiteoak High School.

Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. The board will be meeting with the secretary of state to discuss election processes.

Art Group artisans event

The Art Froup that meets at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro will hold an artisans event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8320 U.S. Route, 50. The exhibit will feature art work in a variety of mediums and a selection of jewelry for sale. The Art Group hopes to provide at atmosphere and incentive for the growth of the arts.

Elmville CCCU Reunion

The Elmville Church of Christ in Christian Union will hold a revival Sunday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 27. Service time Sunday is 6 p.m. Service time Monday through Thursday is 7 p.m. The evangelist will be Klayton Coeing and there will be music by The Satterfields. The church is located at 11474 Butler Rd., Hillsboro. For more information call Pastor Dave Fulks at 614-638-5444.

YMCA Spooktacular

The Highland County Family YMCA will host a free Spooktacular event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The will be a children’s costume parade at 7 p.m. Other activities include games, crafts, a hunted hallway, candy puppies, vendors and food. Call 937-840-9622 for more information.

Vaccinations and boosters

Drive-thru and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be held at Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Station 23, 204 N. East St., Hillsboro, Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary. All insurances accecpted. Bring your ID card, health insurance card, and COVID-19 Vaccine card, if you have been previously vaccinated. For more information call 937-393-1941.

Hillsboro trick or treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that trick or treat will be observed from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the village.

Fruitdale Soup Supper

The Fruitdale Church will have a soup supper on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. The menu consists of (all homemade) chili, vegetable soup, potato soup, bean soup with crackers, peanut butter sandwiches, desserts and drinks. A freewill offering will be taken. All are welcome.

Marshall School Committee

The Marshall School Committee will host a Celebrate Fall Fish Fry at the Marshall School Gymnasium from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Fish, chicken tenders, French fries, baked beans, cole slaw, desserts and drinks will be available for a freewill donation. All proceeds will be used for the replacement of windows in the gym. For more information call Kristi at 937-402-0365 or Karen at 937-763-2421.

McClain class of ‘87 reunion

The McClain High School class of 1987 will hold its 35-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Conrad Curren estate, 226 S. Second St., Greenfield. BYOB and a covered dish.

Civil Service Committee

The Hillsboro Civil Service & Employee Relations Committee will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 130 N. High St. The purpose of the meeting is to review the civil service manual.

Veterans Appreciation Night

The 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Night and Open House will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Highland County Veterans Service Office, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. It is an evening to say thank you to those who have served. Light refreshments will be served.

Veterans Day Dinner

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123 in Hillsboro is inviting all Highland County veterans, active duty personnel and veterans’ windows and a guest to its annual Veterans Day Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hi-TEC Center Conference Roon, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.