Hillsboro FFA teams judge soil

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter soil judging team competed in the district competition Sept. 24 at the Miami University Ecology Research Center. Using soil science knowledge and communication skills they identified, evaluated, classified and described each of the four soils.

The team consisted of nine FFA students, six which participated in regular soil judging and three who participated in Urban soils. The soil judging team placed seventh overall out of 20 teams in the district.This team included FFA students Ava Cambell, Carter Boyd, Gavin Brown, Kathryn Ogden, Payton Gaines and Alex Mcclarren. Cambell did the best individually placing 21st out of 98 students.

The illsboro FFA’s Madison Carroll, Makayla Salyer and Abigail Fryman also participated as a team in urban soils and placed 11th.

Submitted by Hannah Holland and Mason Hostetler, Hillsboro FFA vice president and vice president of leadership.

Pictured (l-r) are Makayla Saylor, Abigail Fryman, Kathryn Ogden, Payton Gaines, Madison Carroll, Gavin Brown, Alex Mcclaren, Carter Boyd and Ava Cambell. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Soil-Judging.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Makayla Saylor, Abigail Fryman, Kathryn Ogden, Payton Gaines, Madison Carroll, Gavin Brown, Alex Mcclaren, Carter Boyd and Ava Cambell. Submitted photo