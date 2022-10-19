Posted on by

Commissioners proclaim Red Ribbon Week


The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of Oct. 24-28 as Red Ribbon Week in the county. Pictured (l-r) are Susan Rhoads; Karie Emery; commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan; Bill Showman; Kevy Jones; Amanda Perkins; Gena Bates; Toni Lewis; Creed Culbreath and commissioner Terry Britton.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

