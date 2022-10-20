Boro Dentistry celebrates grand opening

Boro Dentistry LLC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Oct. 18. Owned and operated by Dr. Kaitlyn Phillips, DDS; Boro Dentistry is located south of Hillsboro at 4503 U.S. Route 62 in the New Market area.

Boro Dentistry LLC offers general dental care for all ages.

Upon completion of her dental degree from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Phillips established Boro Dentistry LLC in recognition of the two Boros she calls home (Springboro and Hillsboro). Phillips has been proudly serving this community since opening her doors earlier in 2022.

“I take pride in running my business with the same laid back and welcoming country atmosphere that makes this area so wonderful,” said Phillips. “I know every patient’s wants and needs are different and getting to know the patient on a personal level is the best way to address them.”

Boro Dentistry wants to thank the Hillsboro and New Market communities for there continued support and patronage.

Join Phillips and her staff for their open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. For more information, give Boro Dentistry a call at 937-393-4343. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., but is willing to be flexible for patients.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

