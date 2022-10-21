Highland SWCD 80th Annual Meeting

The 80th Annual Meeting of the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) was held on Oct. 13 at the Barn at Hidden Ridge. During the meeting several awards were presented, including land judging, Envirothon and conservation poster contest winners recognized.

Rick, Kyle and Brett Kisling of Diven Springs Farm took home top honors at this years’ Annual Meeting by being named the 2022 Cooperator of the Year by the Highland SWCD supervisors and staff. The Kislings were selected due to their devotion to agricultural and the determination to improve soil health and water quality throughout their pastureland operation. They have worked diligently to install much-needed conservation practices on their farms and are well-respected leaders in the agricultural industry.

Diven Springs Farm serves as an example of how to incorporate best management practices that will protect the natural resources.

The election of supervisors for the board of the Highland Soil & Water Conservation District was also held during the 80th Annual Meeting. There were three candidates running this year for two available positions serving a three-year term beginning January 2023. The candidates on the ballot were Jim Carr, Andrew Davis and Kyle Mustard. When the election results were tallied, Carr and Mustard were re-elected to serve on the Highland SWCD Board of Supervisors with fellow members, Dan Chambers, Jeff Roehm and Chris Cox.

A special presentation was held during the meeting to honor the Highland SWCD board members and staff for their 80th anniversary. Highland County Commissioner Jeff Duncan presented a proclamation declaring Oct. 13, 2022 as Soil and Water Conservation Day in celebration of the Highland SWCD being the first conservation district being formed in the state 80 years ago to promote the wise use of our natural resources.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

