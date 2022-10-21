Wheeler graduates from tourism academy

The Ohio Travel Association has announced that Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County graduated from the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy during the Ohio Conference on Travel held Oct. 12-14 at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky.

The Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy is a six-month program designed to develop Ohio travel industry leaders. Programming explores travel and tourism’s role and contributions to outdoor recreation and conservation, transportation, economic development, heritage and historic preservation, and arts and culture. Sessions also focus on transportation, leadership skills, advocacy and media. Including this year’s class of 23 graduates, there are now 260 Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy alumni.

“Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy graduates are well-versed on travel’s undeniable contributions to communities and the state of Ohio,” said Ohio Travel Association Executive Director Melinda Huntley. “Through meetings with state leaders, individual study and group projects, these professionals are ready to lead and innovate.”

The Ohio Travel Association is the non-profit association representing attractions, destination marketing organizations, hotels, museums, suppliers, restaurants, campgrounds and other businesses who make up Ohio’s $47 billion travel industry. For more information about the association and the 2023 Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy, visit ohiotravel.org.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

Visitors Bureau of Highland County Executive Director Jamie Wheeler (right) recently graduated from the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Wheeler.jpg Visitors Bureau of Highland County Executive Director Jamie Wheeler (right) recently graduated from the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy. Submitted photo