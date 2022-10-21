Richey named SSU trustee

David Richey was recently sworn in as a trustee on the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees. Richey was appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine earlier this year.

“It is an honor and privilege to be appointed to serve on the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees,” said Richey. “Shawnee State was very good to me as a student and I look forward to giving back and collaborating with this outstanding group of leaders as we move Shawnee State forward.”

Richey is the executive vice president and chief financial officer of First State Bank in Winchester. He became a Certified Public Accountant and a certified community bank compliance officer in 2004. He started his career as an internal auditor for First State Bank before transitioning to his current role. As the executive vice president and CFO, Richey oversees the accounting and finance functions of the bank as well as the bank’s investment portfolio. He is a member of the First State Bank Board of Directors and serves on several local boards in his community.

Richey received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Accounting from Shawnee State University in 2002 before receiving his graduate degree from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees, visit www.shawnee.edu/bot.

Submitted by Elizabeth Blevins, Shawnee State University.

