HCRTA Retirement Workshop

The Highland County Retired Teachers’ Association will sponsor a pre-retirement information workshop for all active teachers and administrators who are planning to retire in the next five years. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, October 26, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm in the Hillsboro Elementary School Library on U.S. Route 62 South. Representatives from STRS will discuss general retirement procedures and they will also answer specific personal questions related to retirement. The workshop is free and open to all teachers and administrators.

Elmville CCCU Revival

The Elmville Church of Christ in Christian Union will hold a revival Sunday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 27. Service time Sunday is 6 p.m. Service time Monday through Thursday is 7 p.m. The evangelist will be Klayton Coeing and there will be music by The Satterfields. The church is located at 11474 Butler Rd., Hillsboro. For more information call Pastor Dave Fulks at 614-638-5444.

Care-A-Van schedule

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many different services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Oct. 25 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Y Restaurant.

YMCA Spooktacular

The Highland County Family YMCA will host a free Spooktacular event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The will be a children’s costume parade at 7 p.m. Other activities include games, crafts, a hunted hallway, candy puppies, vendors and food. Call 937-840-9622 for more information.

Vaccinations and boosters

Drive-thru and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be held at Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Station 23, 204 N. East St., Hillsboro, Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary. All insurances accecpted. Bring your ID card, health insurance card, and COVID-19 Vaccine card, if you have been previously vaccinated. For more information call 937-393-1941.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Oct. 27 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. Volunteers are needed to help distribute the pantry items. Contact Hoak.

Hillsboro trick or treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that trick or treat will be observed from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the village.

Fruitdale Soup Supper

The Fruitdale Church will have a soup supper on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. The menu consists of (all homemade) chili, vegetable soup, potato soup, bean soup with crackers, peanut butter sandwiches, desserts and drinks. A freewill offering will be taken. All are welcome.

Marshall School Committee

The Marshall School Committee will host a Celebrate Fall Fish Fry at the Marshall School Gymnasium from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Fish, chicken tenders, French fries, baked beans, cole slaw, desserts and drinks will be available for a freewill donation. All proceeds will be used for the replacement of windows in the gym. For more information call Kristi at 937-402-0365 or Karen at 937-763-2421.

McClain class of ‘87 reunion

The McClain High School class of 1987 will hold its 35-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Conrad Curren estate, 226 S. Second St., Greenfield. BYOB and a covered dish.

Bainbridge Trunk Or Treat

The community is invited to a Trunk Or Treat celebration in the parking lot at the Bainbridge Church of Christ on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-6:30 p.m. This free event includes lots of candy, a bouncy house, games, prizes for unique costumes, music, grilled hot dogs, beverages and much more. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge.

Civil Service Committee

The Hillsboro Civil Service & Employee Relations Committee will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 130 N. High St. The purpose of the meeting is to review the civil service manual.

Turkey Bingo: Car Edition

Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition is Saturday, Nov. 5th at the Hillsboro Southern State Community College parking lot. Play bingo, win turkeys. Admission is $20 per person and includes four bingo cards and supplies. There is no limit to how many times you can win. Play bingo from your car and when you bingo honk your horn. You must have an FM radio to hear the caller. The community is invited. Must be 18+ to play. Highland County Senior Citizens Center benefit event. Call 937-393-4745 for more details.

Election Day dinner

The Rainsboro United Mdethodist Church will hold an Election Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The menu will include homemade chicken and noodle or beef and noodles, maashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, ham and bean soup, cornbread, hot dogs, sloppy joes, lemonadeand iced tea, and homemade desserts. A freewill donation will support future mission projects. Call ahead for a to go order at 937-365-3028.

Medicare counseling

The Ohio Department of Insurance will be at the Highland County Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 for one-on-one Medicare counseling. Get tips on how to enroll for 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare Health plan. See if you qualify to save on your prescription drug costs. You must have an appointment. Call the senior center at 937-393-4745 to schedule one.

Altrusa Quarter Raffle

Altrusa of Highland County will hold a quarter raffle Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Hillsboro Orpheum, 135 N. High St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the raffle starts at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be a large variety of basket items. Visit Altrusa’s Facebook page to view them.

Veterans Appreciation Night

The 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Night and Open House will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Highland County Veterans Service Office, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. It is an evening to say thank you to those who have served. Light refreshments will be served.

Veterans Day Dinner

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123 in Hillsboro is inviting all Highland County veterans, active duty personnel and veterans’ windows and a guest to its annual Veterans Day Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hi-TEC Center Conference Roon, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

EC class of 1972 reunion

The East Clinton class of 1972 will hold its 50-year class reunion Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Elks Lodge, 2567 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. All classmates, friends and teachers are invited. There will be a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Music for the evening will be provided by Charlie Hargrave from Chazziz DJ Service. The cost will be $30 per person and a cash bar will be available. Addresses are unknown for several classmates. If you have not received a reservation form through Facebook or the U.S. mail, contact Susan Combs Thompson at 937-725-1620 or JoEtta Carnahan Haines at 937-584-4296.