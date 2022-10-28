Locals host ORTA regional conference

The Southwest Ohio Regional Conference for retired teachers was hold Oct. 17 at the Montgomery County ESC in Dayton. The agenda included updates from both the president and executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). Each county’s president gave reports of local activities and issues facing retired educators. Jim Faust and Doris Pulse represented Highland County. Faust is currently the Highland County Retired Teachers Association president and Pulse is the treasurer. Pictured (l-r) are Becky Cropper, regional liaison for the ORTA; Faust; Chris DeMarco, ORTA president; and Pulse.

The Southwest Ohio Regional Conference for retired teachers was hold Oct. 17 at the Montgomery County ESC in Dayton. The agenda included updates from both the president and executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). Each county’s president gave reports of local activities and issues facing retired educators. Jim Faust and Doris Pulse represented Highland County. Faust is currently the Highland County Retired Teachers Association president and Pulse is the treasurer. Pictured (l-r) are Becky Cropper, regional liaison for the ORTA; Faust; Chris DeMarco, ORTA president; and Pulse. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_HCRTA.jpg The Southwest Ohio Regional Conference for retired teachers was hold Oct. 17 at the Montgomery County ESC in Dayton. The agenda included updates from both the president and executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). Each county’s president gave reports of local activities and issues facing retired educators. Jim Faust and Doris Pulse represented Highland County. Faust is currently the Highland County Retired Teachers Association president and Pulse is the treasurer. Pictured (l-r) are Becky Cropper, regional liaison for the ORTA; Faust; Chris DeMarco, ORTA president; and Pulse. Submitted photo