Hillsboro VFW Fish Fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The meal includes fish, fries, hush puppies and a soft drink for $12. The meal is open to the public.

Turkey Bingo: Car Edition

Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Hillsboro Southern State Community College parking lot. Play bingo, win turkeys. Admission is $20 per person and includes four bingo cards and supplies. There is no limit to how many times you can win. Play bingo from your car and when you bingo honk your horn. You must have an FM radio to hear the caller. The community is invited. Must be 18+ to play. Highland County Senior Citizens Center benefit event. Call 937-393-4745 for more details.

Highland Co. Retired Teachers

The Highland County Retired Teachers’ Association (HCRTA) will hold its regular fall meeting Monday, Nov. 7, at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 155 W. Walnut St. Social time will begin at 11 a.m. and the meal will be served at noon. Following lunch the guest speaker will be Tamla Cole from STRS in Columbus. She will discuss health plans and other issues related to STRS. The business meeting will follow the STRS presentation. The cost for the meal is $12. Contact treasurer Doris Pulse at 937-981-4149 to make reservations. All retired educators are invited.

Election Day dinner

The Rainsboro United Mdethodist Church will hold an Election Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The menu will include homemade chicken and noodle or beef and noodles, maashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, ham and bean soup, cornbread, hot dogs, sloppy joes, lemonadeand iced tea, and homemade desserts. A freewill donation will support future mission projects. Call ahead for a to go order at 937-365-3028.

Medicare counseling

The Ohio Department of Insurance will be at the Highland County Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 for one-on-one Medicare counseling. Get tips on how to enroll for 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare Health plan. See if you qualify to save on your prescription drug costs. You must have an appointment. Call the senior center at 937-393-4745 to schedule one.

Altrusa Quarter Raffle

Altrusa of Highland County will hold a quarter raffle Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Hillsboro Orpheum, 135 N. High St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the raffle starts at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be a large variety of basket items. Visit Altrusa’s Facebook page to view them.

Fall Shoebox Bazaar

A Fall Shoebox Bazaar to raise funds for the delivery of Operation Christmas Child boxes will be held Nov. 10-12 at the Cornerstone Assembly of God, 8343 S.R. 73, Hillsboro. The bazaar will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Vendors interested in a booth can call 937-239-0465.

Veterans Appreciation Night

The 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Night and Open House will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Highland County Veterans Service Office, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. It is an evening to say thank you to those who have served. Light refreshments will be served.

Veterans Day Dinner

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123 in Hillsboro is inviting all Highland County veterans, active duty personnel and veterans’ windows and a guest to its annual Veterans Day Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hi-TEC Center Conference Roon, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Leesburg Heritage Breakfast

The Leesburg Area Historical Society will host a Heritage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8-11 a.m. at the Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance Station Community Room, 200 South St., Leesburg. On the menu are pancakes and sausage, biscuits and gravy, and beverages. Leesburg memorabilia will be on display. Traditional and folk music will be performed by John Noftsger. Bring in your antique and vintage items for appraisals by Toy Fender and Betty Ann Walker. While the entire event is free, donations to the society’s depot restoration project will be accepted.

SOESC Information Session

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center will hold a Paraprofessional Informational Session from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the SOESC offices at 3321 Airborne Rd., Wilmington; and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Hopwell/Region 14, 5350 New Market Rd., Hillsboro. Contact Holly Burgess at [email protected] or Grace Eads at [email protected] via email or phone 937-382-6921 with any questions.

Shooting Sports Open House

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church Family Room, 8080 S.R. 124, Hillsboro. This will be an informal meet and greet. The club is for boys and girls ages 9 to 18 years of age who are interested in the outdoors, living history, shooting sports and having a lot of fun. The archery, air pistol and rifle ranges will be open to sample. There will be an an old gun and wildlife table set up to experience. For more information call 937-402-3291 or 937-288-2481.

EC class of 1972 reunion

The East Clinton class of 1972 will hold its 50-year class reunion Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Elks Lodge, 2567 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. All classmates, friends and teachers are invited. There will be a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Music for the evening will be provided by Charlie Hargrave from Chazziz DJ Service. The cost will be $30 per person and a cash bar will be available. If you have not received a reservation form through Facebook or the U.S. mail, contact Susan Combs Thompson at 937-725-1620 or JoEtta Carnahan Haines at 937-584-4296.