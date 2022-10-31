Mowrystown FFA visits national convention

The Mowrystown FFA attended the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. The students learned many lessons and had a blast while visiting Becks, The World’s Toughest Rodeo, Great Times Family Fun Park, Purdue University (the Ag Science Department), and Fair Oaks Dairy. One of the school’s FFA members, Morgan Evans, was also honored with her National American Degree.

The Mowrystown FFA attended the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. The students learned many lessons and had a blast while visiting Becks, The World’s Toughest Rodeo, Great Times Family Fun Park, Purdue University (the Ag Science Department), and Fair Oaks Dairy. One of the school’s FFA members, Morgan Evans, was also honored with her National American Degree.