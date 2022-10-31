Friends honored for helping Leesburg Historical Society

Modern Woodmen recently honored Raymond and Nicole Friend of the Leesburg Historical Society as 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Heroes. A dinner was held at The Alley Grille Restaurant to present the award.

Modern Woodmen financial representative Dan Mayo said: “The Leesburg Historical Society has worked hard this year to provide funding to renovate the old Leesburg Train Depot. Raymond and Nicole have helped spearhead this project working many hours to raise public awareness and the dollars needed for the depot restoration project. It is a project that will take years to accomplish and they have a great vision of what they see the depot doing for the community in the years ahead.

They have held fundraisers throughout the year and have plans for a heritage breakfast at the Leesburg Fire Station Community Room on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8-11 .am. Pancakes and sausage, biscuits and gravy, live music and a local history display will highlight the event. An antique dealer will be on hand to do appraisals of antiques you would like to bring.

More information about their upcoming events and their organization can be found at their website at www.leesburghistory.org.

Modern Woodmen gives their Hometown Heroes an opportunity to donate $100 to the charity of their choice. They chose the Leesburg Historical Society as the charity to receive the donation.

Submitted by Dan Mayo, Modern Woodmen.

Pictured (l-r) are John Noftsger, treasurer; Alice Teeters, secretary; Raymond Friend, president; Nicole Friend, publicity chair; Justin Zink, vice president; and Dan Mayo, Modern Woodmen representative. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Hometown-1.jpg Pictured (l-r) are John Noftsger, treasurer; Alice Teeters, secretary; Raymond Friend, president; Nicole Friend, publicity chair; Justin Zink, vice president; and Dan Mayo, Modern Woodmen representative. Submitted photo