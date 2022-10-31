Blood drives Nov. 16 in Greenfield

Give thanks and give back in November. Patients are counting on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to shake up their holiday traditions and give blood. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially around Thanksgiving.

For drives held Nov. 1-22, the American Red Cross has something to perk up donors’ fall. All who come to give during that time will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Terms: rcblood.org/perks.

Two blood drives will be held in Highland County that are open to the public in November:

The first will be held at the McClain High School gymnasium in Greenfield from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GreenfieldHS.

The second will be held at Adena Greenfield Medical Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AdenaGreenfieldMC.

Submitted by Jessica Hayden, American Red Cross Central Ohio Region.