Whiteoak students place at state

The Mowrystown FFA competed in the Ohio Animal Management online test and the Ohio Animal Behavior and Welfare online quiz.

Lydia Carr placed 15th in the state of Ohio and second in District 9 with Ohio Animal Management.

Destinee Kipp was 15th in the state of Ohio and ninth in District 9 with the Ohio Animal Management. Kipp will be particpaing in further competitions with the Ohio Animal Management.

Lily Walker placed 17th in the state of Ohio and seventh in District 9 with the Ohio Animal Behavior.

Submitted by Elly McMullen, Mowrystown FFA.