WC ranked among best colleges

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2022-23 rankings place Wilmington College in the upper 30 percent among colleges and third among top performers for social mobility for the 12-state, 87-institution Midwest Region.

WC’s 26th place ranking is its best since attaining 23rd place in 2008 and reflects a consistent upward trajectory over the past several years — and a significant jump from last year’s spot at 35th. WC placed fourth among schools in Ohio in the Regional College rankings.

Also, U.S. News recognized the college’s success at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of economically disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants. WC jumped from seventh place in the Midwest Region last year to third in this fall’s rankings in the relatively new social mobility category.

Wilmington College also received more good news this fall when Washington Monthly’s recent rankings placed WC 95th out of 259 in the National Bachelor’s Colleges category, which lands the college in the top 36 percent nationally.

In addition, the 2022 edition of the publication, Partners in Excellence, Creating a Culture of Transfer Success, features WC listed among Phi Theta Kappa Partners in Excellence with special designation as PTK Transfer Honor Roll Winner — for the fifth consecutive year.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.