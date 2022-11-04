Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from a news release from Ohio University:
The following students graduated Ohio University in summer 2022:
* Malea Montavon of Greenfield graduated with a n Associate in Nursing.
* Jamie Stack of Hillsboro graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing.
* Natasha Brown of Leesburg graduated with a AAB from Ohio University’s College of Business.
* Remy Crawford of Greenfield graduated with a MA (English).
* Laura Wolf of Hillsboro graduated with a MED (Intervention Specialist – Moderate to Intensive Educational Needs).
*Sarah Brickey of Greenfield graduated with a MASLP (Speech-Language Pathology).