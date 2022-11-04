Hillsboro FFA holds Ag Day

The Hillsboro FFA chapter held its annual Ag Day recently for the Hillsboro Elementary School fourth graders. The chapter had around 145 of its members help lead the classes and run the stations and activities for the students.

A selection of members guided 175 fourth graders down to the high school for this event. The members set up 10 different agricultural stations for the kids to go through that involved a quick activity along with a fun lesson about the stations they attended. The stations include: petting zoo, pumpkin painting, wildlife, creek and dairy stations, which were located at the school’s barn.

At the high school the FFA member shad had tie-dye, flowers, candle making, trail mix and hayride stations. Overall the stations went very well, and the kids seemed to enjoy their time at the high school.

After the Ag Day event the chapter held their October meeting, in which they served hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chips and beverages for the Hillsboro FFA Members. They discussed New business for Greenhand night which will be held November 16, 2022. After the meeting was adjourned the members were divided into 10 different groups and participated in a variety of fun activities, such as; kick ball, line dancing, cornhole, hillbilly golf, four square, and blasters. Fun was had by all.

Submitted by Kenzie Pointer, secretary, and Kaylee Earley, student advisor, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured (l-r) are Dalayna Collins, Madi Dearmon, Emma Yochum, Addi Knauf and Kallie Fraley teaching the fourth-fraders about dairy.