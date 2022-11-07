Sinking Spring Election Dinner

The Sinking Spring Community Church Women in Ministry will hold an Election Day dinner from 11 a.m. until they are sold out Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the fellowship hall. The menu will include ham and bean soup, cornbread, potato soup, hot dogs, coneys/sloppy joes, ham sandwiches, cole slaw, desserts and drinks. A freewill donation will be accepted.

Rainsboro Election Dinner

The Rainsboro United Mdethodist Church will hold an Election Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The menu will include homemade chicken and noodle or beef and noodles, maashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, ham and bean soup, cornbread, hot dogs, sloppy joes, lemonadeand iced tea, and homemade desserts. A freewill donation will support future mission projects. Call ahead for a to go order at 937-365-3028.

Medicare counseling

The Ohio Department of Insurance will be at the Highland County Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 for one-on-one Medicare counseling. Get tips on how to enroll for 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare Health plan. See if you qualify to save on your prescription drug costs. You must have an appointment. Call the senior center at 937-393-4745 to schedule one.

Highland County PERI

The Highland County Chapter of Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Hillsboro Public Library, 10 Willettsville Pike. The speaker will be Randy Sanders,with the Highland County Task Force. All members and guests are welcome.

Altrusa Quarter Raffle

Altrusa of Highland County will hold a quarter raffle Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Hillsboro Orpheum, 135 N. High St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the raffle starts at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be a large variety of basket items. Visit Altrusa’s Facebook page to view them.

Fall Shoebox Bazaar

A Fall Shoebox Bazaar to raise funds for the delivery of Operation Christmas Child boxes will be held Nov. 10-12 at the Cornerstone Assembly of God, 8343 S.R. 73, Hillsboro. The bazaar will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Vendors interested in a booth can call 937-239-0465.

Veterans Appreciation Night

The 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Night and Open House will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Highland County Veterans Service Office, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. It is an evening to say thank you to those who have served. Light refreshments will be served.

Veterans Day Dinner

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123 in Hillsboro is inviting all Highland County veterans, active duty personnel and veterans’ windows and a guest to its annual Veterans Day Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hi-TEC Center Conference Roon, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Leesburg Heritage Breakfast

The Leesburg Area Historical Society will host a Heritage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8-11 a.m. at the Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance Station Community Room, 200 South St., Leesburg. On the menu are pancakes and sausage, biscuits and gravy, and beverages. Leesburg memorabilia will be on display. Traditional and folk music will be performed by John Noftsger. Bring in your antique and vintage items for appraisals by Toy Fender and Betty Ann Walker. While the entire event is free, donations to the society’s depot restoration project will be accepted.

Free diabetes testing

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. One in five people are unaware that they have diabetes. The Highland County Health Department is offering free hemoglobin A1C labs and finger stick blood glucose testing. To schedule an appointment call 937-393-1941.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Leesburg committee meetings

The Leesburg Village Council Personnel Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the village office building to discuss evaluations and raises. Council’s house committee will meet at the same location the same evening at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the building permit penalty fee.

SOESC Information Session

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center will hold a Paraprofessional Informational Session from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the SOESC offices at 3321 Airborne Rd., Wilmington; and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Hopwell/Region 14, 5350 New Market Rd., Hillsboro. Contact Holly Burgess at [email protected] or Grace Eads at [email protected] via email or phone 937-382-6921 with any questions.

Shooting Sports Open House

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church Family Room, 8080 S.R. 124, Hillsboro. This will be an informal meet and greet. The club is for boys and girls ages 9 to 18 years of age who are interested in the outdoors, living history, shooting sports and having a lot of fun. The archery, air pistol and rifle ranges will be open to sample. There will be an an old gun and wildlife table set up to experience. For more information call 937-402-3291 or 937-288-2481.

EC class of 1972 reunion

The East Clinton class of 1972 will hold its 50-year class reunion Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Elks Lodge, 2567 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. All classmates, friends and teachers are invited. There will be a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Music for the evening will be provided by Charlie Hargrave from Chazziz DJ Service. The cost will be $30 per person and a cash bar will be available. If you have not received a reservation form through Facebook or the U.S. mail, contact Susan Combs Thompson at 937-725-1620 or JoEtta Carnahan Haines at 937-584-4296.