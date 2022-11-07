Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems.

The students — Madison Burwinkel, Luke Letts and William Lewis — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

Madison Burwinkel was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Burwinkel.jpg Madison Burwinkel was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. Luke Letts was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Letts.jpg Luke Letts was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. William Lewis was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Lewis.jpg William Lewis was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School.