Whiteoak’s Hopkins earns early certifications

Kenny Hopkins, a senior at Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown, has begun earning technical certifications prior to graduating.

During his junior year at Whiteoak, he earned a web design credential from Shawnee State University in partnership with GRIT Ohio. This past summer he earned a COMP TIA and Cyber Security credential through the Bear Tracks program at Shawnee State University sponsored by GRIT Ohio.

As a result of earning these certifications, Hopkins has been asked to participate during his senior year in work experience at Whiteoak High School with its IT department. This opportunity is in partnership with GRIT Ohio and Highland County’s Ohio Means Jobs.

Hopkins’ accomplishments were recently celebrated by faculty and staff from Whiteoak along with representatives from Shawnee State University and GRIT Ohio.

Submitted by Ashlie Webster, GRIT Adams/Brown County community liaison manager.

Whiteoak senior Kenny Hopkins is pictured with his high school’s faculty and staff, and representatives from Shawnee State University and GRIT Ohio. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Whiteoak-1.jpg Whiteoak senior Kenny Hopkins is pictured with his high school’s faculty and staff, and representatives from Shawnee State University and GRIT Ohio. Submitted photo