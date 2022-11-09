Hill speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold its monthly dinner meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speaker will be Phylise Hill, minister of deliverance. Praise and worship will be by Mike Gast.

A freewill offering will be received.

Ladies are welcome.

The FGBMFI asks that you not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Hill is the leadership director and board member of the New Life Temple Bible College and Leadership Institute. She also holds a master of science degree in Theology from the New Life Temple Bible College and a bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Cincinnati.

As an international speaker, she enjoys sharing how the Word of God, addresses real-life issues and empowers men and women to live victoriously in Christ.

“Phylise walks in the joy of the Lord’s strength, and through Christ alone, she is more than a conqueror because she shares the keys to her victory with others. She ministers from a desire to bring glory to God – her deliverer and healer,” a news release from the FGBMFI said.

Submitted by Joyce Mullins, secretary, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, Hillsboro, Ohio Chapter.

Hill https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Hill-FGBMFI-pic.jpg Hill