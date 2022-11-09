Fire marshal’s grant application opens

The application period has opened for the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal’s 2023 Training Reimbursement Grant program. Online applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2023, at com.ohio.gov/grants.

“We’re committed to providing next-level training to any current and prospective firefighter so all are equipped to go home safely at the end of their shift,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Through training reimbursement and other grant programs, our office strives to get financial support into communities served by those first responders.”

While all career or volunteer firefighters are required to have the same level of training for state certification, this grant helps fire departments go beyond the basics to complete more advanced, nationally recognized training.

Fire departments that provide primary fire protection to an area with a permanent population of 25,000 or less qualify for the grant. Reimbursement is available for training classes, including the cost of tuition, training manuals and student workbooks. Classes ranging from EMT, firefighter I & II, fire officer classes, wildland, hazmat, and leadership development courses are eligible for reimbursement.

Last year’s grant recipients include 208 fire departments in 70 counties throughout the state totaling $456,743.70. A complete list of eligible course and maximum reimbursement amounts are listed on the online grant application. Applications must be submitted electronically before the deadline for consideration. Training grants awards are subject to availability of funds.

For questions, contact [email protected]

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Commerce.