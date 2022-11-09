Adena to host Clinical Job Fair Nov. 16-17

Adena Health System is searching for new and experienced individuals with a passion for caring for others during its Clinical Job Fair next week. On-site interviews will be offered for a host of clinical positions including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, patient care associates, respiratory therapists, surgical technicians, phlebotomists and interventional radiology technicians. On-the-spot job offers available for some positions.

The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. at the PACCAR Medical Education Center, 446 Hospital Rd., Chillicothe.

A national Top 100 Most Loved Workplace as named by Newsweek, Adena offers competitive pay and benefits.

Participants should bring at least two copies of their resume. No registration is required, but candidates are encouraged to preregister at Adena.org/job-fair.

Adena Health System is an independent, not-for-profit and locally governed health care organization that has been been serving communities for more than 125 years. With hospitals in Chillicothe, Greenfield, Washington Court House and Waverly, Adena serves more than 400,000 residents in south central and southern Ohio through its network of more than 40 locations, composed of 4,500 employees including more than 200 physicians and 150 advanced practice providers, regional health centers, emergency and urgent care, and primary and specialty care practices. Adena’s specialty services include orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, pediatric and women’s health, and oncology services.

Adena Health System is made up of 341 beds, including 266-bed Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe and three 25-bed critical access hospitals — Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House; Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield; and Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.