Mowrystown FFA plants, picks corn

The Mowrystown FFA planted corn in a field next to Whiteoak High School over the summer. The chapter received hands on learning on how to handpick the corn, which the chapter filled one trailer with last week. The members got to experience how a combine worked and many members were able to watch the corn get combined. Mowrystown FFA members are pictured in the corn field in these photos

