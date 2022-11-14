Free diabetes testing

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. One in five people are unaware that they have diabetes. The Highland County Health Department is offering free hemoglobin A1C labs and finger stick blood glucose testing. To schedule an appointment call 937-393-1941.

Council finance meeting

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 130 N. High St. to discuss the 2023 budget.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Food for All mobile pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting a Food for All mobile pantry for Highland County residents in need of food on Thursday, Nov. 17. It is partnering with the local community and distributing food at Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr. Food distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Leesburg committee meetings

The Leesburg Village Council Personnel Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the village office building to discuss evaluations and raises. Council’s house committee will meet at the same location the same evening at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the building permit penalty fee.

SOESC Information Session

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center will hold a Paraprofessional Informational Session from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the SOESC offices at 3321 Airborne Rd., Wilmington; and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Hopwell/Region 14, 5350 New Market Rd., Hillsboro. Contact Holly Burgess at [email protected] or Grace Eads at [email protected] via email or phone 937-382-6921 with any questions.

Shooting Sports Open House

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church Family Room, 8080 S.R. 124, Hillsboro. This will be an informal meet and greet. The club is for boys and girls ages 9 to 18 years of age who are interested in the outdoors, living history, shooting sports and having a lot of fun. The archery, air pistol and rifle ranges will be open to sample. There will be an an old gun and wildlife table set up to experience. For more information call 937-402-3291 or 937-288-2481.

EC class of 1972 reunion

The East Clinton class of 1972 will hold its 50-year class reunion Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Elks Lodge, 2567 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. All classmates, friends and teachers are invited. There will be a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Music for the evening will be provided by Charlie Hargrave from Chazziz DJ Service. The cost will be $30 per person and a cash bar will be available. If you have not received a reservation form through Facebook or the U.S. mail, contact Susan Combs Thompson at 937-725-1620 or JoEtta Carnahan Haines at 937-584-4296.

Presbyterian Women dinner

The Greenfield First Presbyterian Women will host a community dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the church dining room at 457 Jefferson St. The menu includes roasted pork, cheesy potato casserole, green beans/carrots, a variety of salads, rolls, assorted desserts, iced tea, coffee and lemonade.