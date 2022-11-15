Hospice selling holiday ornaments

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are inviting members of the community to celebrate, honor or memorialize their loved ones through a 2022 Hospice Holiday ornament.

This year, the hospices are partnering with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer a unique handmade glass angel ornament. For $15 per ornament (plus an additional $5 charge for shipping), members of the community can pay tribute to those closest to them during this holiday season. Net proceeds benefit patient care and services at Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

Holiday ornaments can be ordered online by visiting: www.OhiosHospice.org/Ornament22.

For more information, call Kim Parrish at Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or Stacy Havens at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County at 740-335-0149.

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice. Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County and Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County.

Submitted by Craig Schrolucke, vice president of mission engagement, Ohio’s Hospice.