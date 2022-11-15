McClain FFA works on job interviews

McClain FFA members have been working hard on their job interview skills for the past month and they excelled at this year’s Job Interview Contest.

The Job Interview CDE (Career Development Event) is arguably one of the most important contests in FFA. It prepares students for future interviews and lets members practice their interviewing skills. The contest consists of creating a resume and cover letter, participating in an interview, filling out an application, and writing a follow up letter.

It takes a lot of practice and McClain FFA members have been practicing hard for several weeks.

First, McClain held its own chapter contest where any member in the chapter could participate. From there, the top two from each age division got to compete at the sub-district level against all of the local schools. McClain also held a middle school contest and took two middle schoolers to sub-districts. Mackenzie Corbin, Miranda Alexander and Middle Schooler Aubrey Baldwin all went on to compete at the district contest.

Corbin was fourth out of all the seniors and Baldwin won the middle school division.

Submitted by Brooklyn Baldwin, McClain FFA.

Pictured are the McClain FFA sub-district iob interviewers (top row, l-r) Miranda Alexander, Hannah Crago, Emma Marsh and Anzli Beatty; (bottom row, l-r) Addison Goddard, Aubrey Baldwin, Brooklyn Baldwin, Katie Cook and Mackenzie Corbin. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_McClain-FFA-1.jpg Pictured are the McClain FFA sub-district iob interviewers (top row, l-r) Miranda Alexander, Hannah Crago, Emma Marsh and Anzli Beatty; (bottom row, l-r) Addison Goddard, Aubrey Baldwin, Brooklyn Baldwin, Katie Cook and Mackenzie Corbin. Submitted photo