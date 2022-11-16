HHS class of 1970 holds birthday celebration

Members of the Hillsboro High School class of 1970 gathered last Saturday for a birthday celebration since most of the members of the class are turning 70 this year. It was a great, fun-filled weekend sharing memories and catching up with alumni not seen in a while. No identification for the picture was provided.

