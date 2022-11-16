CORSA celebrates 35th anniversary

CORSA is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary and attended Wednesday morning’s meeting to congratulate Highland County on 20 years with the organization. Ali Redmond, membership services manager with CORSA, said Highland County is doing an “amazing job” but might see a bit of a rate increase next year on the reinsurance side. She said the county might want to buffer 10 percent on its gross premium just in case. Pictured (l-r) are Dave Daniels, Jeff Duncan, Ali Redmond, Mary Remsing and Terry Britton.

