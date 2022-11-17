Garden meets a Floral Hall

The Hillsboro Garden Club met Tuesday at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis.

The roll call question “What is your family’s Thanksgiving tradition?” was answered by 13 members and one guest.

The minutes of the October meeting were accepted as distributed. The treasurer was not present, but Stivender gave a report. The Region 16 meeting was successful and made a slight profit.

Stivender shared some tips on Paper White bulbs and Marilyn Hiestand asked for suggestions for upcoming tours.

Carol Gorby displayed an attractive “parallel design” of dried materials (golden rod and Harry Lauder’s walking stick which is a woody shrub with twisted branches sometimes called the common hazel).

A parallel design is a three-dimensional design of three or more parallel groupings. The design must be in one container or two or more containers which are combined to appear as one.

The meeting was then adjourned. The next regular meeting will be in March. The Christmas party will held at Ponderosa.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.