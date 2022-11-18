Cummings joins Merchants Bank board

Merchants National Bank has announced the appointment of a new member to its board of directors. Nicholas “Nick” Cummings, of Washington Court House, has accepted the role of board member for Merchants National Bank and the Bancorp.

“Nick has a deep connection to the community through his many roles in local organizations. We look forward to his contributions,” said Paul W. Pence, Jr., chairman and CEO.

Joining a nine-member board comprising business leaders and community citizens, Cummings brings a broad knowledge to Merchants National Bank. He is the owner and operator of Cummings Farms, LLC, a first-generation farming operation. Additionally, he has been in the auctioneer industry for 26 years and currently serves as an auctioneer/auction advisor for the Wendt Group Land & Ag Assets, Inc.

In addition to his professional duties, Cummings also actively volunteers in the community, serving as the board chairperson on the Fayette County Farm Service Agency Committee and as a member of the Fayette County Farm Bureau. He attends Crossroads Christian Church and is a past member and supporter of the Miami Trace FFA.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the board. Community is really important to me, and as a real community bank, I greatly admire what a positive presence Merchants is locally,” Cummings said.

Cummings resides in Washington Court House with his wife, Sunny, and three children.

Established in 1879, Merchants National Bank is an independent institution. It has 17 local offices in Athens, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Washington Court House, London, Mt. Orab, Springfield, Batavia, Georgetown, Marysville, Wilmington and Logan.

Submitted by Debbi Offenberger, MarketMatch vice president.

Nicholas Cummings (right) is sworn in by Ike Hodson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Swearing.jpg Nicholas Cummings (right) is sworn in by Ike Hodson. Submitted photo