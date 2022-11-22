Hillsboro FFA visits Leadership Night at EB

Twenty-six Hillsboro FFA members attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night hosted by the Eastern Browns FFA Chapter, as well as other chapters within District 9, on Nov. 15.

The Ohio FFA associations leadership nights are designed to give students the tools they need to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success.

Ohio FFA state officers Aubrey Shwartz, Luke Jennings, Dalton Mullins and Landon Shelp attended the leadership night. While there, the members did workshops with the officers and played games with the theme “Toy Story” for teamwork and communication.

Member Jaya Reed said, “We all had a great time learning teamwork and communication skills, lots of laughter and many new friends.”

Submitted by Kenzie Pointer Hillsboro FFA secretary.

Pictured (front row, l-r) are Presley Blankenship, Makenna Daulton, Kendall Dean, Riley Garrison, Kaylee Earley, Kenzie Pointer, Allie Crago, Aubrey Shwartz, Kallie Sharp, Hannah Holland, Halle Jones, Ava Leonard, Jaya Reed, Shaila Hodge, Daulton Mullins, Ashley kimball, Trinity Ferrell, Maddie Dearman, Abby Rudy, Kora Greene, Erin Hedges, Bre Cooper, Landon Shelp, Kelsi Brunswick, Julie Bass, Carter Boyd, Zach Askren, Brayden Lane and Candace McNeilan.