Highland Co. blood drives next month

Holiday fun can push blood donation to the bottom of the to-do list. Winter weather and seasonal illness can also impact the blood supply. The American Red Cross needs donors to shake up their holiday plans and make giving blood a priority this season to ensure we can meet the needs of patients all winter long.

FOR DRIVES NOV. 28 to DEC. 15 — Give a gift, get a gift. All who come to give Nov. 28 to Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon. Terms apply. Aee rcblood.org/together.

FOR DRIVES DEC. 16 to JAN. 2 — To show the Red Cross’ thanks, all who come to give Dec. 16 to Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Below are the blood drives open to the public in Highland County during the month of December.

Candle-Lite and Midmark – Drive will be held at the Highland County Joint Fire/EMS Station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code:Candle,

Amish Community Blood Drive — Fall Creek Friends Church, 11345 Karnes Rd., Hillsboro, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GreenfieldAmish.

Submitted by Jessica Hayden, account manager II, American Red Cross Central Ohio Region.