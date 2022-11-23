Hillsboro FFA attends National FFA Convention

Fifty of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter members recently departed for the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Along the way they made many stops and toured some unique museums as well as a few other unique places.

Wednesday morning, the first stop they made was at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where they toured the museum and the track where the race is held. The members then attended Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, where they were able to explore the farm, feed the fish and turtles, shop at the store, and eat the food provided for them.

After touring and eating lunch at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant they continued on to tour Louisville Slugger. While at Louisville Slugger museum the members were able to shop, walk through the museum part of the building and have a tour of the fully operating business. They got to explore how the bats were shaped from wood, how they were sculpted, and how they were packaged and shipped off. All of the members received a free Louisville Slugger bat at the end of the tour. Finally, to end the day, they finished off at Zip City where they got to rock climb, zip line, explore the ropes course, play dodgeball, play laser tag, and jump on all of the trampolines.

Thursday morning, the members attended the first session of the 95th annual convention held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. After listening to the keynote speaker, Tamika Catchings, give her speech, they then got to shop and explore the expo center, which was full of FFA stores and informational career booths. The Hillsboro FFA then took off to Longhorn and enjoyed a great lunch, full of laughs and great memories. After Longhorn, the members got to attend “The World’s Toughest Rodeo” and they had a great time watching the rodeo and hanging out with one another.

Friday morning, the FFA chapter attended their second session at Lucas Oil Stadium and listened to their second keynote speaker, Coty Back. Friday afternoon, they made a stop at Ozark Fisheries and learned about the different living conditions and species of fish.

Hillsboro had four American Degree recipients who received their American Degree on Saturday. Mallory Parsons, Gavin Pucket, Lawton Parry and Alora Brown attended the convention banquet and received the highest degree possible for FFA members, which is their American Degree. It is given to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). This a very impressive accomplishment, and as the Hillsboro FFA Chapter we are so proud of everything that these four members have shown us and the goals they have achieved throughout their years of FFA and agriculture.

Submitted by Hillsboro FFA Chapter Vice President of Community Development Ramsey Haines and chapter reporter Riley Collins.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_FFA.jpg Submitted photo