OSU Extension Highland County will host a Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Southern State Community College (Room 106) located at 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro.

Registration is required no later than Nov. 28, 2022. There is a $35 fee due with registration. Food and drinks will be provided. To register, call the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918 before the deadline. Registration fees can be paid via cash or check to the OSU Extension office at 119 Governor Foraker Place: Suite 202, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

More information and details can be found online at Highland.osu.edu.

This meeting will fulfill the three-hour requirement for applicators who need the agricultural fertilizer applicator certification. No test is required.

Who should attend? Fertilizer certification is required if you apply fertilizer (other than manure) to more than 50 acres of agricultural production grown primarily for sale. Agricultural production is defined as grain, forage and other cash crops grown primarily for sale. Both horticultural and agronomic crops are included under this law. A certificate is not required if you use only starter fertilizer through the planter, or if you hire a co-op or other custom applicator to make your fertilizer applications.

This training is for private and commercial applicators.

What will be covered? Best management practices will be the basis of the agricultural fertilizer certification training with a focus on fertilizer applications that have the appropriate rate, timing, placement and source.

To learn more about fertilizer certification and fertilizer laws, please visit nutirenteducation.osu.edu. If you have any questions, please contact James Morris at the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

James Morris is an Extension educator, agriculture and natural resources, and community development with the OSU Extension Highland County.