Tiny art show open to public

Seventy-plus Hillsboro community and student artists have come together for Shipphaus Mercantile’s first community art show in Hillsboro.

“The Tiny, Tinier, Tiniest theme is inspired by keeping art size minimal and includes thoughts on tiny solutions to big problems, less is sometimes more, feeling tiny, and other big concepts displayed in a small work of no bigger than 5 inches by 7 inches,” she mercantile said in a news release

The event is being held through Nov. 30 at Shipphaus Mercantile and Gallery, 305 E. Main St.

Free tickets can be obtained at EVENTBRITE.COM. Tickets are required to control traffic and occupancy.

Parking at 305 E. Main St. is limited. Additional parking is available at the Thompson Funeral Home, 241 E. Main St. or The Hillsboro House, located at 246 E. Main St.

The artists for the event include Coralee Mae Akers, Rayann Allen, Anthony Auvil, Ginger Back, Ethan Ballein, Connie Barrett, Teagan Bignell, Gracie Boatman, Kyra Boyd, Mary Braun, Faith Brown, Tatum Burns, Haylyn Butler, Rhianna Clemmons, Olivia Covault, Madeline Crabtree, Elizabeth Crabtree, Drew Dressler, Lucas Eads, Silas Fearon, Justin Gillespie, Kim Giodorno, Grady Horick, Isabella Guzman, Chelsea Hacker, Kaylei Hall, Jenna Harsha, Cailan Hauke, Tifany Haynes, Alli Hendrix, Tanya Hendrix, Austin Herman, Ty Hottinger, Brian Howland, Ryan Howland, Alizeh Hudson, Bryce Humphrey, Gavin Isaacs, Jewlz Jarnigan, Eliana Johnson, Hunter Jones, Ashley Kidd, Dee King, Linda Klein, Natasha Knight, Gavin Koehler, Jaden Lengefield, Jacob Lovlie, Marley McCarthy, Zack Oyer, Jessica Parker, Elena Pickering-Polstra, Kelsi Pierson, Kylee Purdin, Savannah Rap, Madalyn Ross, Kyle Ross, Donovan Roush, Jacob Schommer, Savannah Sexton, Samantha Shwab, McKinsey Sellman, Anna Sharp, Tayvin Short, Alik Skaggs, Dominic Smart, Brent Smith, Destiney Smith, Liz Sowders, Dorian Stewart, Camron Storms, Madisyn Taylor, Ryan Vance, Jeremiah Vandemark, Christina Varnum, Klayton Waits, Mary Wilkin, Jonah Wilson, Chelsea Winters and Maddison Wolfe.

This is a view inside the Shipphaus Mercantile and Art Gallery. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Art-Show.jpg This is a view inside the Shipphaus Mercantile and Art Gallery. Submitted photo

More than 70 artists showing in Hillsboro